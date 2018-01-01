Lorde accused of antisemitism in newspaper ad after cancelling Israel concert

Following her cancellation of a planned concert in Tel Aviv, New Zealand singer Lorde has come under attack via an ad in The Washington Post, taken out by a Jewish organization.



In the ad, the singer is accused of being antisemitic for having cancelled her concert after pressure from BDS activists over Israel's human rights record and treatment of the Palestinians.





Lorde accused of anti-semitism in full page Washington Post ad as fallout from cancelled Israel concert continues https://t.co/Hc7IoCi1yT pic.twitter.com/G9WDQ4zLVX — 1 NEWS (@1NewsNZ) January 1, 2018

"Lorde and New Zealand ignore Syria to attack Israel," the ad reads in large print. It then goes on to point on that Lorde will be performing in Russia, a country similarly not known for its human rights record."Whle Lorde claims to be concerned with human rights, she hypocritically chose to proceed with her two concerts in Putin's Russia, despite his support for Assad's genocidal regime."The ad, taken out by This World: The Values Network, owned by rabbi Shmuley Boteach, also heavily criticizes Lorde's home country of New Zealand.The country voted in favor of a recent United Nations resolution calling on the United States to rescind its declaration that Jerusalem is the capital of Israel.Following New Zealand's support of United Nations resolution in December 2016 that criticizes Israel's settlements, a diplomatic rift cut off ties between the two countries for 6 months.