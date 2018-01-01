January 01 2018
Lorde accused of antisemitism in newspaper ad after cancelling Israel concert

January 1, 2018 07:31

"Lorde and New Zealand ignore Syria to attack Israel," the ad reads in large print.

Lorde performs in Britain

Lorde performs on the Other Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain. (photo credit: DYLAN MARTINEZ/REUTERS)

Following her cancellation of a planned concert in Tel Aviv, New Zealand singer Lorde has come under attack via an ad in The Washington Post, taken out by a Jewish organization.

In the ad, the singer is accused of being antisemitic for having cancelled her concert after pressure from BDS activists over Israel's human rights record and treatment of the Palestinians.

"Lorde and New Zealand ignore Syria to attack Israel," the ad reads in large print. It then goes on to point on that Lorde will be performing in Russia, a country similarly not known for its human rights record.


"Whle Lorde claims to be concerned with human rights, she hypocritically chose to proceed with her two concerts in Putin's Russia, despite his support for Assad's genocidal regime."

The ad, taken out by This World: The Values Network, owned by rabbi Shmuley Boteach, also heavily criticizes Lorde's home country of New Zealand.

The country voted in favor of a recent United Nations resolution calling on the United States to rescind its declaration that Jerusalem is the capital of Israel.

Following New Zealand's support of United Nations resolution in December 2016 that criticizes Israel's settlements, a diplomatic rift cut off ties between the two countries for 6 months. 



