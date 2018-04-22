Merkel: ‘Refugees bring a new type of antisemitism to Germany’

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she is “burdened’’ by the failure to eradicate antisemitism in the Federal Republic, Channel 10 reported on Saturday evening.



Merkel agreed to give an exclusive interview to the Israeli news channel in which she addresses German-Israeli relations and world events, which is to be broadcast in full on Sunday.





“I am embarrassed due to the fact Jewish institutions require security detail in 2018,” Merkel said. She connected this with the arrival of refugees and “people of Arab heritage” whom Merkel said, “bring[s] with them a new form of antisemitism into Germany.”The chancellor added that “to our regret, antisemitism existed in Germany even before [their arrival].”