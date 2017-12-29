Target apologizes for offensive Jewish-themed game

An extension pack in the popular party game Cards Against Humanity has drawn the ire of customers, and Target said it was pulling it from its shelves on Thursday.



The original game, which has been around since 2011, is designed specifically to be offensive. Players match cards to different categories and questions, to create shocking and humorous combinations. A variety of specialty-themed extension packs are available on all sorts of topics, including science, food and weed. But the extension designed for Jewish audiences made waves on Twitter on Thursday for some questionable content.





A user on Twitter posted images of the cards, including ones that say "torturing Jews until they say they're not Jews anymore"; "the part of Anne Frank's diary where she talks about her vagina"; and "Can't you see, the Jews are behind everything - the banks, the media, even ____."Other users who have shared images and video of the cards showed ones that said "suddenly remembering the Holocaust happened"; "hiding from the Nazis"; "some kind of concentrated encampment for people"; "demolishing that ass like a Palestinian village"; and "the blood of Christian babies."The extension pack sold in Target was labeled "Chosen People," but the "Jewish Pack" on the Cards of Humanity website has the same content.The extension pack isn't new - in fact it has been around for two years. In January 2016, Tablet Magazine shared some of the cards and called it "Good stuff." More than 200 reviews for the product on Amazon.com gave it an average of 4.5 stars.The Twitter user who flagged the item, Mike Lieber, tagged Target, the store where he bought the game, in his tweet. In response, the chain said: "We are aware of this extended card pack of the game Cards Against Humanity and are in the process of removing it from our stores. We apologize for any disappointment as it is never our intention to offend our guests with the products we carry."Cards Against Humanity did not immediately respond to a request for comment.