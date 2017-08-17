Van rams into crowd outside kosher restaurant in Barcelona, 13 dead

BARCELONA - A van plowed into crowds in the heart of Barcelona on Thursday and Spanish media reported at least 13 people were killed, in what police said they were treating as a terrorist attack.



The death toll was reported by Cadena Ser radio, citing police sources. Police said some people were dead and injured but did not confirm the number of casualties. They said were searching for the driver of the van.





Spanish newspaper El Periodico said two armed men were holed up in a bar in Barcelona's city center, and reported gunfire in the area, although it did not cite the source of the information.It was not immediately clear whether the incidents were connected.According to the Jewish Chronicle, the incident occurred outside the Maccabi kosher restaurant. Maccabi is located across from the city's medieval Jewish quarter.Chief Rabbi of Barcelona Meir Bar-Hen told Channel 2 that all community events will be cancelled and the he is headed to the scene of the incident to offer his services.A Chabad representative told The Jerusalem Post that the institute is located close to the scene of the attack and that members of Chabad staff were trying to reach the area to see if they were any Jewish casualties but that the police would not let them enter the area. "If there are Jews there we will try to find them and help them however we can," he said. "We are waiting for the incident to be over."He confirmed that all Jewish institutes had closed until they received further notice.Media reports said the van had zigzagged at speed down the famous Las Ramblas avenue, a magnet for tourists."I heard screams and a bit of a crash and then I just saw the crowd parting and this van going full pelt down the middle of the Ramblas and I immediately knew that it was a terrorist attack or something like that," eyewitness Tom Gueller told the BBC."It wasn't slowing down at all. It was just going straight through the middle of the crowds in the middle of the Ramblas."Mobile phone footage posted on Twitter showed several bodies strewn along the Ramblas, some motionless. Paramedics and bystanders bent over them, treating them and trying to comfort those still conscious.Around them, the boulevard was deserted, covered in rubbish and abandoned objects including hats, bags and a pram.Following the van crash, emergency services said people should not go to the area around Barcelona's Placa Catalunya, one of the city's main squares at the top of the famous Las Ramblas avenue, and requested the closure of nearby train and metro stations.El Pais newspaper said the driver of the vehicle had fled on foot after mowing down dozens of people.Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said he was in contact with authorities, and the priority was to attend to the injured.Israel's Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely quickly condemned Thursday afternoon's attack in Barcelona. In a twitter post she wrote, "I condemn this deplorable act of terror and senseless death and stand with Spain with prayers for the fast recovery of the victims."Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is also the country's foreign minister, went to the Foreign Ministry's situation room Thursday evening where ministry officials were monitoring the situation and fielding calls from concerned relatives who have not yet heard from their family members in Barcelona.Thousands of Israelis are believed to be in the city at the height of the tourism season. Initial reports did not indicate that any Israelis were injured in the attack.Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon expressed solidarity with the Spanish UN ambassador saying, “We send our condolences and wish a speedy recovery to those injured in this horrific attack in Barcelona. Terror is terror, and Israel stands by the side of the people of Spain as we pledge to fight all those who seek to harm the free world.”Gilad Erdan, minister of public security, also tweeted his condolences to the people affected by the attack.The incident took place at the height of the tourist season in Barcelona, which is one of Europe's top travel destinations with at least 11 million visitors a year.While full details of the van incident were not immediately clear, vehicles have been used to ram into crowds in a series of militant attacks across Europe since July 2016, killing well over 100 people in Nice, Berlin, London and Stockholm.Witness Ethan Spibey told Britain's Sky News: "All of sudden it was real chaos. People just started running screaming, there were loud bangs. People just started running into shops, there was a kind of mini-stampede where we were, down one of the alleyways."He said he had taken refuge with dozens of other people in a nearby church."They've locked the doors because I'm not sure whether the person who may have done it has actually been caught, so they've locked the doors and told people just to wait in here."In recent weeks, threatening graffiti against tourists has appeared in Barcelona. In one video released under the slogan "tourism kills neighborhoods," several hooded individuals stopped a tourist bus in Barcelona, slashed the tires and spray-painted the windscreen.The deadliest recent attack in Spain was in March 2004, when Islamist militants placed bombs on commuter trains in Madrid, killing 191 people and wounding more than 1,800.This is a developing story.