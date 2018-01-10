WATCH: 5,000 Neo-Nazis rally in Rome to mark Acca Larentia killings

More than 5,000 Italian neo-Nazis commemorated the 40th anniversary of the Acca Larentia killings, when three neo-Nazis were killed in 1978, on Sunday Italy’s capital of Rome.



According to the Sun, the political party CasaPound, the Italian nationalist party, organized the rally and demonstrated the loyalty of their members through three Nazis salutes.





Members attending the rally carried plaques that said “Honor to fallen comrades” and "Murdered by communist hatred and the servants of the state".The three neo-Nazis killed in 1978 were Franco Bigonzetti, Francesco Ciavatta and Stefano Recchioni. Bignozetti and Ciavatta were gunned down by suspected far-left extremists and Recchioni was killed by a police officer after a riot started because of the first two killings. No convictions were ever made.