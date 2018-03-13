March 13 2018
|
Adar, 26, 5778
|
Agriculture ministry rescues 14 horses from abusive owner

The owner is accused of starving the horses and other abuses. Four dead horses were found on his property.

By
March 13, 2018 12:24
A starving horse being taken away from abusive owner / Courtesy Ministry of Agriculture. (photo credit: YUVAL HADANI)

A resident of moshav Shefer near Safed, in northern Israel, was charged with violating animal welfare laws and his 14 horses were confiscated, the Ministry of Agriculture said on Tuesday.

The ministry filed criminal charges against the man for abusing and neglecting his livestock.

The charges are that the owner did not feed his horses in sufficient quantities, did not provide them with medical care or means to relieve their suffering, which are actions considered tantamount to animal torture.

Four horse carcasses were found on the property. 

The severe case of abuse was reported by workers in a nearby farm who saw the emaciated horses roaming on the grounds.

Penalties for violation of animal welfare laws can reach NIS 200,000 fines and up to three years in prison.


