Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

UN General Assembly backs Palestinian bid for membership

By REUTERS

The United Nations General Assembly on Friday backed a Palestinian bid to become a full UN member by recognizing it as qualified to join and recommending the UN Security Council "reconsider the matter favorably."

The vote by the 193-member General Assembly was a global survey of support for the Palestinian bid to become a full UN member - a move that would effectively recognize a Palestinian state - after the United States vetoed it in the UN Security Council last month.

The assembly adopted a resolution on Friday with 143 votes in favor and nine against - including the US and Israel - while 25 countries abstained. It does not give the Palestinians full UN membership but simply recognizes them as qualified to join.



Related Tags
United Nations Headline
'Palestine to continue seeking full UN membership'
By REUTERS
05/10/2024 07:03 PM
Israeli Foreign Minister denounces UN decision on Palestinian UN status
By REUTERS
05/10/2024 06:46 PM
IDF announces the names of soldiers who died in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/10/2024 05:58 PM
Israeli Security Cabinet continues a 'measured' operation in Rafah
By REUTERS
05/10/2024 04:46 PM
113 people died in floods in Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul
By REUTERS
05/10/2024 03:29 PM
Anti-tank missile from Lebanon hits house in Misgav Am - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/10/2024 02:14 PM
UKMTO receives a report of an incident 195 nm east of Yemen's Aden
By REUTERS
05/10/2024 09:31 AM
Blinken expected to submit highly critical Israel report to congress
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/10/2024 08:14 AM
Man shoots and wounds two police officers in Paris, French media reports
By REUTERS
05/10/2024 12:49 AM
Emergency government could fall apart at any time - KAN report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2024 09:07 PM
IDF appoints commanders to investigate events of October 7
By AMIR BOHBOT
05/09/2024 08:41 PM
Unidentified object from Gaza Strip lands in Israel, no damages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2024 07:36 PM
Three IDF soldiers injured in Rafah, receiving medical attention
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2024 07:17 PM
Major Rafah operation will not defeat Hamas, White House says
By REUTERS
05/09/2024 06:54 PM
IDF intercepts launches detected from Lebanon, strikes in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2024 06:30 PM