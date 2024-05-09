'Eden, you have already succeeded,' Netanyahu tells Eurovision contestant Eden Golan

Golan, who landed Malmö ahead of the contest, has faced backlash as Israel's representative at this year's song contest.

MAY 9, 2024
Eden Golan representing Israel performs on stage during the rehearsal of the second semi-final of the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, in Malmo, Sweden, May 8, 2024.
Eden Golan representing Israel performs on stage during the rehearsal of the second semi-final of the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, in Malmo, Sweden, May 8, 2024.
(photo credit: LEONHARD FOEGER / REUTERS)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wished Israel's Eurovision contestant Eden Golan luck in her upcoming performance in a video released on Thursday. 

In his statement, Netanyahu said, "Eden, I want to wish you success, but you have already succeeded. You not only face Eurovision in a proud and impressive way, but you successfully face a wave of antisemitism while standing and representing the State of Israel with respect."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wishes Israel's Eurovision contestant, Eden Golan, luck in the contest.

Netanyahu referred to Golan facing booing from the crowd during her rehearsal in Malmö, Sweden, telling her that Israel stood firmly behind her and supported her in her endeavors. 

Pro-Palestinian protests erupted outside of the venue ahead of the Semi-Final.



