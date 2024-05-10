Closing in on Rafah: IDF troops kill terrorists, find tunnel shafts

In the past day, troops of the 162nd Division and Givati Brigade operated in the Eastern part of Rafah in the Gaza Strip, where they found underground tunnel shafts, the military said on Friday.

In the area of the Rafah crossing, on the Palestinian side, troops of the 401st Brigade eliminated terrorist squads in close-quarter combat and via aircraft strikes.

The IDF added that Israel Air Force aircraft were also used to strike several areas in Rafah, from which rockets and mortar shells had been launched onto Israeli territory, including the Kerem Shalom crossing.

Shortly after the IDF published this statement, sirens sounded in two localities in the Gaza Border Communities. No injuries or damage were reported at this time.

IDF operates in Zeitoun to destroy terror infrastructure

In parallel, the IDF said troops of the Nahal Brigade and the 2nd Brigade carried out activities in Zeitoun in the center of the Strip. IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. May 10, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Soldiers destroyed terror infrastructure and eliminated terrorists in the area. In addition to the ground activities, the military stated fighter jets had struck terrorists and Hamas terror targets. Of particular note was a booby-trapped building in which many weapons.

In addition, throughout the Gaza Strip, fighter jets also struck Hamas targets, such as buildings used for anti-tank fire and tunnel shafts.

In the center of the strip, IDF troops identified a terror squad exiting a weapon warehouse and moving toward them. The squad was subsequently attacked by an aircraft. However, shortly after, the storage facility and an additional terrorist from the squad were attacked by fighter jets and helicopters.

The IDF said that in total, in the past day, IAF jets and aircraft struck and destroyed some 40 terror targets throughout the Strip. The targets included military buildings, terror squads, observing positions, and additional military infrastructure.