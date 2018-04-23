April 23 2018
Iyar, 8, 5778
Alsheikh: 'If they want me to give up my values, let them start looking'

Police Chief insp. -Gen. Roni Alsheikh discovered on Sunday he may not land a fourth year in office, Maariv broke the story.

By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV
April 23, 2018 05:43
Police Chief Roni Al-Sheikh

Police Chief Roni Alsheich at the Israel Bar Association Conference at the David Intercontinental Hotel in Tel Aviv. (photo credit: NAAMA COHEN FRIEDMAN/ BAR ASSOCIATION SPOKESWOMAN)

"I did not seek out this position," said Police Chief insp. -Gen. Roni Alsheikh on Sunday after Maariv online revealed Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan doesn't wish to grant him a fourth year in office.

"(Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu and Erdan begged me (to take the job)," said Alsheikh.

"I accepted the request solely out of (a sense of) mission for the people of Israel and with the intention to improve the police force," said the current head of police who previously served in Shin Bet and can look back at 36 years of security service. 

Insp.-Gen. Alsheikh is meant to end his term as head of police in December after entering the office in 2015.

While there had been cases in which the head of police at the time was granted an extra year in office it was published in Maariv on Sunday morning that, for Alsheikh, this may not be in the cards.

"If they want me to give up my values to keep the job I forfeit in advance, let them start looking for somebody else," said Alsheikh.


