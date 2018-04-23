Alsheikh: 'If they want me to give up my values, let them start looking'

"I did not seek out this position," said Police Chief insp. -Gen. Roni Alsheikh on Sunday after Maariv online revealed Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan doesn't wish to grant him a fourth year in office.



"(Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu and Erdan begged me (to take the job)," said Alsheikh.





"I accepted the request solely out of (a sense of) mission for the people of Israel and with the intention to improve the police force," said the current head of police who previously served in Shin Bet and can look back at 36 years of security service.Insp.-Gen. Alsheikh is meant to end his term as head of police in December after entering the office in 2015.While there had been cases in which the head of police at the time was granted an extra year in office it was published in Maariv on Sunday morning that, for Alsheikh, this may not be in the cards."If they want me to give up my values to keep the job I forfeit in advance, let them start looking for somebody else," said Alsheikh.