April 17 2018
|
Iyar, 2, 5778
|
As Israel celebrates 70th birthday, population grows to 8.842 million

Israel's population is expected to reach 15.2 million citizens by its centenary celebrations in 2048.

By
April 17, 2018 11:18
2 minute read.

Special Independence Day "Koolulam" sing along featuring President Reuven Rivlin (Facebook/Reuven Ruvi Rivlin)

Special Independence Day "Koolulam" sing along featuring President Reuven Rivlin (Facebook/Reuven Ruvi Rivlin)

Israel's population has increased more than tenfold from 806,000 citizens at the country's establishment to approximately 8.842 million citizens today, according to data published this week by the Central Bureau of Statistics ahead of Israel's 70th Independence Day.

Israel's population is expected to reach 15.2 million citizens by its centenary celebrations in 2048.

This year alone, the population grew by approximately 163,000 - an increase of 1.9% - as 177,000 Israelis were born, 41,000 died and 28,000 new immigrants made Israel their home. Since the establishment of the state in 1948, Israel has absorbed approximately 3.2 million new immigrants.

Jewish citizens constitute 74.5% of the Israeli population, Arab citizens represent 20.9% and other religious groups including non-Arab Christians and other minorities make up 4.6% of the population.

The average life expectancy for Israeli men is 80.7 years old and women are expected to live for 84.2 years, an increase of approximately four years for both sexes since 2000. Israeli men get married on average at 27.6 years old and women at 25.2 years old.

Statistics show a slow in population growth across the decades since Israel's establishment. Whereas during Israel's first decade the population grew by 8%, growth had decreased to less than 2% by the 1980s. The 1990s saw a rare increase to more than 3% due to mass immigration to Israel following the breakup of the Soviet Union.

The last decade has seen Israel's population grow annually by approximately 2%, a number which is expected to continue to gradually decrease in the coming years. In 2048, the population is predicted to grow by 1.7% and in 2065 by 1.6%.

Today, approximately 44% of Israelis live in the country's 15 largest cities, each home to more than 100,000 residents. In 1948, only Tel Aviv housed more than 100,000 Israelis - approximately 240,000 or 28% of the population.

Jerusalem is now Israel's largest city, boasting a population of 882,700. Only 70 Israelis reside in Israel's smallest community, Neveh Zohar.

During the last twelve months, Israelis traveled abroad over 7.5 million times, more than doubling the 3.5 million trips made by Israelis in 2000. In the opposite direction, Israel welcomed more than 3.8 million visitors through its various entry points during the year - an all-time record.


