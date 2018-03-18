Big Bang: Rivlin meets actress Mayim Bialik ahead of antisemitism forum

One of the perks of being President of the State is that one gets to meet nearly all the international celebrities who come to Israel – politicians, statesmen and women, sporting personalities, academics and stars from the world of entertainment.



Likewise, top names in all these and other fields get to meet the President of the State, and sometimes the Prime Minister.





Among the latest in the list of personalities who have met with President Reuven Rivlin is The Big Bang Theory star— actress, author, neuroscientist and social activist— Mayim Bialik, who is currently in Israel as guest of the Foreign Ministry to participate in the international Forum for Combating Antisemitism. Bialik, whose name has also been mentioned as a possible torch lighter at the celebrations of Israel’s 70th anniversary of independence , met with Rivlin on Sunday. The president told her that he had heard a lot about her from his grandchildren.At the forum, Bialik is scheduled to speak of her experiences as an actress who is both Jewish and an outspoken Zionist and how she has been affected by the climate of antisemitism, which is gradually pervading the world.Bialik told Rivlin that her family came to Israel when she was born and lived in different parts of the country, as a result of which she had grown up with strong Zionist ideals.