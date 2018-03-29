Coalition chairman warns early election still may be on the way

If coalition parties continue squabbling, there will be an election later this year, coalition chairman David Amsalem (Likud) said Thursday.



In Amsalem’s estimation, the agreement reached earlier this month to end the coalition crisis over what a law on haredi (ultra-Orthodox) conscription should look like did not actually resolve the disagreements between the parties, and “all we did was postpone the crisis from March to May. Either we follow this through to the end and solve everything, or, if not,” there will be an election, he said.







“We in the Likud will not agree in any way to a continuing, rolling crisis,” Amsalem told Army Radio. “If the coalition leaders want to take [the compromise] to the end, they’re welcome to. If not, we’ll have an election. We won’t agree to a new crisis every month… The prime minister can’t be busy with this all day. He has a country to run. There are economic and security issues.”Whether there will be an election before Rosh Hashana or not depends on the outcome of the coalition’s plan, which brought an end to the dispersal of the Knesset earlier this month. Amsalem explained: “The test is the result. The [Shas and UTJ-sponsored] conscription bill only passed a preliminary reading. The solution was for the defense minister to propose a bill acceptable for the Defense Ministry and all parts of the coalition. We’ll wait and see.”Netanyahu spells out three conditions for coalition deal, March 11, 2018According to the deal reached between coalition partners two weeks ago, meant to avoid an early election, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman will have to present his bill for haredi conscription by the end of May, where it will be brought to a first reading, and he and the heads of the haredi parties must reach an agreement before it goes to a final vote. In addition, the coalition parties agreed to avoid proposing new religion and state bills, and to try to keep the coalition stable “over time.” Though the amount of time was not specified, the Knesset’s term ends in November 2019.