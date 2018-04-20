April 20 2018
Iyar, 5, 5778
Culture Minister Miri Regev: Natalie Portman succumbed to BDS

Likud MK Oren Hazan went a step further and called to revoke Portman's citizenship.

April 20, 2018 11:19
1 minute read.
Actress Natalie Portman (left), Culture Minister Miri Regev (right)

Actress Natalie Portman (left), Culture Minister Miri Regev (right). (photo credit: REUTERS)

Culture and Sports Minister Miri Regev on Friday morning said she regretted Israeli-born actress Natalie Portman's decision not to come to Israel to receive an award. Regev accused the Hollywood star of succumbing to the pressures of the BDS Movement.

"Natalie, a Jewish actress who was born in Israel, joins those who see the story of the wondrous success of the rebirth of Israel as a "story of darkness and darkness," Regev said, referencing the film A Tale of Love and Darkness in which Portman had starred.

Portman announced on Thursday that she would not come to Israel to take part in the Genesis Prize ceremony in June, in light of “recent events.”

Portman’s representative explained that “[r]ecent events in Israel have been extremely distressing to her and she does not feel comfortable participating in any public events in Israel” and that “she cannot in good conscience move forward with the ceremony.”

Likud MK Oren Hazan went a step further and called for Interior Minister Aryeh Deri to revoke Portman's citizenship.

"The idea of ​​awarding the Genesis Prize to Natalie Portman was a bad idea from the outset. She is an Israeli Jew who on the one hand cynically uses her origin to advance her career, and on the other hand boasts that she has managed to avoid being drafted into the IDF. She is an actress in every sense of the word but does not deserve any award from the State of Israel."

Amy Spiro contributed to this report.


