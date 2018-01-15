April 19 2018
|
Iyar, 4, 5778
|
Culture Ministry announces plans for Israel's 70th anniversary

In April, Israelis will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the Jewish state, as marked by the Hebrew calendar.

By
January 15, 2018 19:48
1 minute read.
Israeli flag.

Israeli flag.. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Israel is planning a birthday bash like never before.

To help gear up, Culture and Sport Minister Miri Regev detailed the state's plans for "70 Hours of Israeli Celebrations" at a ceremony at the Yad Lashiryon memorial in Latrun on Monday.
To help gear up, Culture and Sport Minister Miri Regev detailed the state’s plans for “70 Hours of Israeli Celebrations” at a ceremony at the Yad Lashiryon memorial in Latrun on Monday.

 “These will be 70 hours of celebrations in Israeli society that connect us all,” Regev said. “The events are tailored for both young and veteran audiences, for entire families, and also for Jews around the world. We are going to host the most-talked-about and moving events in Israeli society, full of energy, positivity and joy. It will be exciting, distinguished and touching, just as this country that we love so dearly deserves.”

Israel’s Independence Day will begin with a torch-lighting ceremony the evening of Wednesday, April 18, and continue through Shabbat.

Events over the three days will include: “Israel and the world sing together,” in which Israelis and Diaspora Jews will sing simultaneously; a fireworks show; a “70-km. party” that will rave across the country from Tiberias to Eilat; and a “Parade of Lights” planned for Thursday night, illustrating Israel’s success and innovation.

A pre-Shabbat “70th Hora” will be held at 4pm on Friday, with Israelis folk-dancing in group circles. The closing ceremony on Saturday night will be a “soundtrack event for Israeli society,” honoring dignitaries both living and dead.

The overall theme for Israel’s 70th is “Heritage of Innovation,” drawing upon Israel’s successes as the Start-Up Nation and the cutting-edge technology developed locally.

Israeli society is “creative, looks to the future, thinks outside the box, and is a trailblazer in research, medicine and agriculture, thereby providing a vital contribution to all of humanity,” Regev said.

The 70th anniversary official logo features the number 70; a Star of David in modern design, drawing a historical continuum from King David’s days and modern Israeli sovereignty; and “Israel” as written by a scribe in a Torah scroll, expressing “the unbreakable bond between the modern State of Israel and ancient nationalism, between 2018 and biblical times, between heavenly Jerusalem and earthly Jerusalem,” according to a statement from the culture ministry.


