March 14 2018
|
Adar, 27, 5778
|
De La Soul and Arrested Development to headline festival in Ra’anana

March 14, 2018 21:27
Two hip-hop cult favorite groups will be packing their bags and heading to Israel this May. The bands – De La Soul and Arrested Development – will be performing on May 31 in Ra’anana at the Hip Hop Roots Festival. Event organizers have promised even more exciting additions to the lineup in the coming weeks.

De La Soul, New York natives who have been performing together for more than 30 years, has been nominated for six Grammys and won in 2006. Their biggest hits were “Me Myself and I,” “Breakadawn” and “Feel Good Inc.” and they’ve collaborated with Chaka Khan, Gorillaz and Snoop Dogg.

Arrested Development, which released its first album in 1992, hails from Atlanta, Georgia. The group won the 1993 Grammy Award for best new artist and saw significant success with its hits “Tennessee,” “People Everyday” and “Mr. Wendal.”

Both groups saw their greatest commercial success in the 1990s, but have continued producing music to this day.

Tickets for the festival at the Ra’anana Amiptheater range from NIS 259-439 through eventer.co.il/rootsfest


