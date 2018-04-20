April 20 2018
|
Iyar, 5, 5778
|
Gal Gadot makes 'Time 100' list

Israeli WeWork founder Adam Neumann and Jewish comedian Roseanne Barr were also in magazine's ranking.

By
April 20, 2018 04:18
1 minute read.
Actress Gal Gadot poses during a photocall to promote the movie "Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice"

Actress Gal Gadot poses during a photocall to promote the movie "Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice" in Mexico City, Mexico, March 19, 2016.. (photo credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO)

Israeli actress and icon Gal Gadot was named on Thursday as one of Time Magazine's 100 most influential people of 2018.

Gadot, who rocketed to stardom playing Wonder Woman, was written about in the magazine by Lynda Carter, who played the same character in the 1970s TV series.

"Gal Gadot brought Wonder Woman to millions of new fans," Carter wrote. "Her portrayal was magnificent and powerful, capturing everything that Wonder Woman represents."

Carter said beyond being a talented actress, Gadot is a wonderful person, and even referenced her IDF service.

"She is a wife and mother; she has served her country, traveled the world, and is hardworking, loving, wise, goofy and full of humanity."
In response, Gadot posted a message of gratitude on social media.

"What a great honor to be on this list with all these incredible people," she wrote. "And thank you to my mama bear @RealLyndaCarter for the love and moving words. You're the queen."

On Wednesday, Gadot was also named to People's 'most beautiful' issue - which hits newsstands on Friday.

Gadot wasn't the only Israeli to make the Time Magazine list - she was joined by WeWork founder Adam Neumann. Neumann, who grew up on a kibbutz, "is ­revolutionizing the way we work and reimagining how we live," wrote Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff in the magazine.

Also on this year's list was actress and comedian Roseanne Barr, who will be appearing at the upcoming Jerusalem Post conference in New York later this month.

Barr, who recently revived her famed 1990s sitcom, was called brilliant, bold, big, brave and beautiful" by fellow comedian Rosie O'Donnell.

In 2015, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made the list, but hasn't appeared since. Although this year did see the inclusion of several other Mideast leaders, including Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi.

Others on the list this year included US President Donald Trump, Prince Harry and his fiance Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey, Robert Mueller, Kim Jong Un and rapper Cardi B.


