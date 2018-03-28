IN PICTURES: Primates prepare for Passover at Ramat Gan Zoo

Several primates were spotted on Tuesday eating the traditional matza (unleavened bread) as the Ramat Gan Safari Park, a zoo near Tel Aviv, was getting ready for the upcoming holiday.



Year after year, the zoo keepers put their animals on a kosher diet in preparation for Passover, a holiday when they are not allowed to touch or own leavened products.





During the eight-day holiday, Religious Jews all over the world eat matza, a special unleavened bread, in order to commemorate the Israelites' exodus from Egypt. When the Jews left slavery, they were in such a hurry, that the bread they had prepared for the journey did not have time to rise.The traditional Tel Aviv Passover diet consists of more than just matza. The carnivore members of the zoo are treated with a special meal of gefilte fish in honor of the holiday.