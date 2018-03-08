March 08 2018
Adar, 21, 5778
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist

Tagar is the only Israeli included in the shortlist for the "professional" competition in the portraiture category, for a series entitled "Uganda's Vespa Club."

March 8, 2018 16:19
Camera (illustrative)

Camera (illustrative). (photo credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)

Israeli photographer Ariel Tagar has been shortlisted in the Sony World Photography Awards for a series he did in Uganda.

Tagar is the only Israeli included in the shortlist for the "professional" competition in the portraiture category, for a series entitled "Uganda's Vespa Club."

The Sony World Photography Organization said it received more than 320,000 images across all its competitions from more than 200 countries.

A portrait from "Uganda's Vespa Club" (credit: Ariel Tagar)

"I've worked intensively across Africa in recent years and I'm thrilled this story got such international recognition," Tagar said in a WPO release. "I can't wait for the Vespa Club members to see this!”

Tagar, born and raised in Tel Aviv, served as a photographer in the IDF before getting a photography degree from the London College of Fashion. Tagar also works as a music producer and DJ under the moniker Kalbata.

Tagar is the only Israeli among the 87 photographers shortlisted in the professional category. The winners will be revealed on April 19 and all the works of all the photographers will be displayed from April 20 to May 6 at a special exhibition in London.

One Israeli photographer also made the top 50 entries in the award's "open" competition. Dina Alfasi of Hadera was commended by the judges for her image "Epiphany," featuring the baptismal site on the west bank of the Jordan River. The open competition winners will be announced March 20.


