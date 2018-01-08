January 08 2018
|
Tevet, 21, 5778
|
Led Zeppelin tribute band lights up Tel Aviv stage

By
January 8, 2018 10:41

The predominantly male, mostly bald near-capacity crowd at the Charles Bronfman Auditorium reacted enthusiastically as the memories of youth and past glory proved too strong to resist.

1 minute read.



Led Zeppelin 2 perform hard rock classics on stage (David Brinn)

Led Zeppelin 2 perform hard rock classics on stage (David Brinn)

The tribute band phenomenon shows no sign of letting up.

In fact, with the premature deaths of icons like Prince and Tom Petty, it's only going to strengthen in coming years.

Paying good money to watch impersonators play an old-time favorite band's songs makes little sense on paper. But when you find yourself in the middle of a mad rush toward the stage when they kick into "Black Dog," it all makes sense.

The difference between Jimmy Page and Robert Plant belting out Led Zeppelin classics and the nameless lookalikes from the tribute band Led Zeppelin 2 melt away amid the suspension of belief and the surrender to the moment this could actually be Led Zeppelin!

Of course, there are indications that it isn't – Plant Mach2 looks a little more like a portly Sammy Hagar in his unisex 1970s vintage blouse, the Page/Jones/Bonham trio took a while to get in sync and the American accents from the Chicago-based band pushed the band out of character in between-song patter.

But none of that mattered when they powered into "Kashmir," "Dazed and Confused," or "Moby Dick," with the 1970s excess of drum solos and strumming guitars with a violin bow in full, unabashed glory.

The predominantly male, mostly bald, near-capacity crowd at the Charles Bronfman Auditorium reacted enthusiastically with no irony apparent, as the memories of youth and past glory proved too strong to resist.

The times may be different, the players ageless, the aches and pains more nagging, but at least for one night, the song remains the same.

Led Zeppelin 2 performs Tuesday in Beersheba and Wednesday in Haifa.


