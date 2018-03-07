March 07 2018
|
Adar, 20, 5778
|
Maluma sets sights on Israel return

On Wednesday, concert organizers announced that Colombian singer and songwriter Maluma will be returning to Israel this summer.

By
March 7, 2018 14:35
2 minute read.
Maluma poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. (photo credit: STEVE MARCUS/REUTERS)

The Israeli concert summer scene is still heating up — and the situation for Latin music fans is on fire.

On Wednesday, concert organizers announced that Colombian singer and songwriter Maluma will be returning to Israel this summer. The red-hot performer was in Israel last year in October, and performed at Rishon Lezion Live Park to a sold-out crowd. And this time around he'll be taking on Israel's biggest venue: Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv.

Maluma, whose real name is Juan Luis Londoño Arias, will be heading back to Israel for one show only on June 28. The artist, who has collaborated in the past with Shakira and Ricky Martin, is a huge sensation on social media. The 24-year-old has more than 30 million Instagram followers and several of his singles have more than 1 billion views on YouTube, including his hits Felice los 4 and El Perdedor. Maluma's most recent single, Corazon, released just two months ago, already has close to 740 million views.

 

New security / nueva seguridad

A post shared by MALUMA (@maluma) on



When he was in Israel last year, the singer received some pushback when he posted a photo to Instagram in Jerusalem alongside a Border Police officer with the caption: "New security." The photo garnered more than a million likes, but also thousands of angry comments. But Maluma didn't respond or delete the image. A couple days earlier, he posted a photo from the sold-out show in Rishon Lezion, saying "Music has no boundaries, it is the universal language!" And returning to Israel this summer shows he's not swayed by online outrage.

Maluma is far from the only Latin singer who'll be hitting the stage in Israel this year. On March 20 Natalia Oreiro is performing, on May 8 Romeo Santos will be here and on May 26 Enrique Iglesias will hit the stage.

Tickets for Maluma go on sale Wednesday evening and range from NIS 350-1190 via leaan.co.il.


