Plans for Passover

Another name for Passover, the Festival of Freedom, takes on a special meaning for Israeli children, as they are free from school for the holiday break between March 22 to April 7.



That’s over two weeks of vacation! Meaning, over two weeks of activities and entertainment to keep the youngsters from climbing the walls. The Jerusalem Post has compiled an extensive list of activities taking place all over the country during the Passover break, which are sure to keep your family occupied and tired enough for bedtime when night falls – or at least out of the hametz cabinet.





Acre is hosting two events this holiday that will take you back in time: a knights’ battle and equestrian performance in the Hippodrome and a guided night tour of the Old City. The knight show will include the reenactment of battles by professional riders and actors, who will recreate a thousand-year-old historical experience. The Passover night tour will take you back in time with a visit to Rabban Gamliel’s bathhouse, the unique city markets, the Ramhal Synagogue, the Underground Prisoners Museum and more.The knights show will take place from Sunday, April 1 to Tuesday, April 3 at 12 noon to 3 p.m. NIS 60 for adults, NIS 50 for children. Tickets can be purchased at 1 Weizman St. or at (04) 995-6706/8.The guided night tour will take place from Sunday, April 1 to Wednesday, April 5 at 7 p.m. Free. Pre-registration required at (077) 899-4989. Meet at 1 Weizman St.Smurfs Village is coming to Beersheba this Passover with a giant exhibition for the whole family. Come meet all your favorite blue characters and watch the original Smurf musical performed in Hebrew.Saturday, March 24 to Saturday, April 7, from 10 a.m. 7 p.m.; Fridays, March 30 and April 6, from 10 a.m.to 4 p.m. NIS 79, NIS 260 for a family pack of four tickets. Next to Yes Planet, Beersheba. Tickets: *8949 or www.ticket4u.co.ilThe Ralli Museum is hosting special performances, lectures, chamber music and literature with its interdisciplinary Chamber Music Festival. Titled “Room,” the festival, taking place over Passover, will feature musicians Eran Zur, Shlomo Gronich, members of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, Benny Ziffer, Uri Hollander and more.Monday, April 2 to Wednesday, April 4. Free, pre-registration required.For more info: www.rallimuseums.com (04) 626-1013, [email protected] Can you escape the Golan Volcanic Park? The Golan Volcanic Park is holding an escape challenge for Passover, where participants will have an hour to perform tasks and open locked boxes before the volcano explodes.Sunday April 1 to Saturday April 7 at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. NIS 40. Info and tickets: www.time2escape.co.il (04) 696-2885.• The southern Golan Heights’ Chan El Al is offering 50-minute guided donkey tours where riders will learn about the history of the area and take in the blooming of the flowers on the way. The tour’s path runs along the cliff by the Elal River, where participants will be find an unbelievable lookout point.Sunday, April 1 to Saturday April 7 at 10 a.m. to 12 noon and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.NIS 45. Chan El Al, Avnei Eitan. Info: [email protected] , (04) 660- 2569 or www.chanelal.com.• The Horse and Cherry Farm in Adom is hosting a week-long fair full of booths manned by artists from the Golan Heights, kosher for Passover food, a petting zoo, day camping, cherry fields and more.Sunday, April 1 to Saturday, April 7.Info: www.cherry-farm.co.il or (054) 260-0405.The Israeli Center for Digital Art in Holon will be holding a series of special workshops for parents and children at the “Max Machines and Crafts” laboratory.The workshops will center around the themes of reproduction and empowerment, which are reflected in the 10 Plagues of Egypt, through various techniques and topics. At the workshops, the children will create a graphic image of animal, form or idea, replicate it and create a number of products.Monday, March 26 to Tuesday, March 28 at 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. NIS 60.Monday, March 26: Stamp box workshop; Tuesday, March 27: Designer canvas bag workshop; Wednesday, March 28: Sticker set workshop. 4 Ha’Amoraim St. Registration and info: (03) 556- 8792, www.digitalartlab.org.il.• Holon’s Mediatheque is celebrating Passover by bringing favorite children’s tales to life with various plays, story hours and a book fair. At the end of the performances, there will be meetings with the actors, who will talk to the young audiences about the show.Sunday, April 1 to Wednesday, April 4. Prices for plays range from NIS 55 to NIS 75. 6 Golda Meir St. For information about the performances and tickets: www.mediatheque.org.il or (03) 502- 1552.A music and wine festival is coming to the Barkan Vineyards on Passover with wine tours, wine tasting and activities for the whole family, alongside musical performances by Israel’s top musicians.Sunday, April 1 at 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Monday, April 2 to Wednesday, April 4 at 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Free entrance, certain concerts extra. Info: www.zappa- club.co.il *9080.The municipality’s visitors’ center is offering a free guided tour in English of Safra Square’s City Hall complex on the Monday of Passover.The tour includes municipal buildings, the city council hall, a historical model of old and new Jerusalem and a lookout on Jerusalem’s neighborhoods.Monday, April 2 at 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Meet at the rest area outside building No. 3. Info: [email protected] , visitorcenter.jerusalem.muni.il or (02) 629-5363.• The Museum for Islamic Art is offering free entrance on Passover for children to see Joha, the comical character from Middle East folktales, and all of his friends in the show “Joha Tales.” The museum will also offer workshops, costume and photography areas, as well as other surprises during the holiday.Sunday, April 1 to Wednesday, April 5 at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m.,12:30 p.m .and 1:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 5 at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.Children free. The Museum for Islamic Art, 2 Hapalmach St. Info: www.islamicart.co.il, (02) 566-1291.• The Israel Museum is hosting a “Passover of Creativity for the Family” with free entrance to the museum for children, along with various workshops for NIS 15. Workshops include designing a seder table, writing on ancient ostraca in ancient Hebrew script and a recycling workshop.Sunday, April 1 to Wednesday, April 4. 11 Derech Ruppin. Info: www.imj.org.il, [email protected] or (02) 670-8811.• Before the holiday actually begins, the Israel Museum is offering a Passover Art Camp to keep your children busy. The camp features five days of art, drawing, painting, sculpture, animation and ancient Egyptian art.Sunday, March 25 to Thursday, March 29 at 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. NIS 550 for all five days, NIS 120 per day.Info and registration: (02) 677-1302, (02) 670-8960.Where is the Child (Efo Hayeled) is performing a free concert in Kfar Saba just before Passover. The beloved rock band will bring you back to the ‘90s with a performance of all their hits.Wednesday, March 28 at 8 p.m.Oshiland Mall, 4 Atir Yeda St.The Man and the Living Museum, Ramat Gan’s natural history museum in its national park, is hosting special enrichment activities for Passover, along with animal- themed exhibitions. Activities include learning about wolves, the animals in the Passover Haggada and an activity for toddlers.Wolf activity: Sunday, April 1 and Tuesday, April 3 at 10 a.m.,11 a.m.and 12 noon; Haggada animals activity: Monday, April 2 and Wednesday, April 4 at 10 a.m.,11 a.m. and 12 noon. Toddler activity (kids ages two to four): Sunday April 1 to Wednesday April 4 at 10 a.m. and 12 noon. NIS 26 adults, NIS 20 children over 5. Discounts for Ramat Gan residents. Info: (03) 631-5010.Uncover secrets from the historical city of Rishon Lezion during the escape room activity “The Secret Notebook” at the Rishon Lezion Museum. Participants will unlock secrets to crack the code while passing through the museum’s exhibits where participants will learn the story behind the Israeli flag and the transformation “Hatikvah” into the national anthem.Sunday, April 1 to Wednesday, April 4 at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. NIS 20. 2 Ahad Haam St. Info: www.rishonlezion- museum.org.il.Dizengoff Center’s Balloon Festival will blow you away with fairy tale-inspired balloon art.Attendees will find a showcase of creations created solely from balloons, including a five-meter-high tower and a 30-centimeter-long colorful rainbow. There will also be creative workshops where children can create balloon phone cases, balloon animal sculptures and more.Sunday, April 1 to Wednesday, April 4 at 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free.Dizengoff Center, 50 Dizengoff St., Building B, floor -1.• Israel’s largest international exhibition of cars and motorcycles is coming to Tel Aviv this Passover, celebrating 30 years to the Automotor Show. This year will especially feature a number of Lamborghinis, Ferraris, Jaguar sports cars and Harley Davidson bikes.The IDF will also display a variety of weapons and armored vehicles, and there will also be a historical railroad display by Israel Railways.Sunday, April 1 to Wednesday, April 4 at 9:30 a.m to 8 p.m. NIS 109, Family pack of four tickets NIS 339. Tel Aviv Convention Center. Info: www.ravmotor.co.il.• Celebrate your artistic side with graffiti workshops and street art in the Old City of Jaffa. The activities will include a dance party for the whole family combining Chilean, reggae, South American and other music styles.Sunday, April 1 to Tuesday, April 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. Kikar Kedumim. Info: www.oldjaffa.co.il.