‘Rage and Glory’ to be shown in TA

The digitally restored version of Avi Nesher’s 1984 film Rage and Glory will be shown on January 10 at the Tel Aviv Cinematheque at 8:30 p.m.



This digitization of Rage and Glory was undertaken by the Israel Film Archive and the Jerusalem Cinematheque.





This new version had its premiere last month at the Jerusalem Jewish Film Festival.The fact-based drama tells the story of a cell of Lehi fighters in the early 1940s and was the subject of great controversy when it was originally released, drawing criticism from both the Right and the Left because of its complex and unorthodox depiction of historical events.Nesher and other members of the film’s crew will be on hand at the screening. The film will be introduced by Avner Faingulernt, a director who is the head of the School of Audio and Visual Arts at Sapir Academic College.