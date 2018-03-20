March 20 2018
|
Nisan, 4, 5778
|
Rock band America comes to Caesarea

The rock group fulfills its promise to return after its cancelled 2014 show.

By
March 20, 2018 11:25
Dewey Bunnell and Gerry Beckley, members of the band America. (photo credit: Courtesy)

It's been four years since since the rock band America canceled a show in Israel when the Gaza war broke out. But now the group is finally making good on its promise to return.

America, the British folk rock group that saw its biggest commercial success in the 1970s, will be performing one show on October 9, 2018, at the Caesarea Ampitheater.

Two of the three original members of the group - Dewey Bunnell and Gerry Beckley -  will be arriving to entertain their fans of all ages. The band's best known hits include "A Horse With No Name," "Ventura Highway," "Tin Man" and "Sister Golden Hair."

Tickets for the show are already on sale and range from NIS 219-484 via eventim.co.il


