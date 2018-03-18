Sofi Tukker to take Tel Aviv stage

Alternative pop duo Sofi Tukker are heading to a stage near you. If you're in Tel Aviv, that is. The singers - Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern - will be performing at Hangar 11 on June 7 this year - their first performance in Israel.



The duo, who produce upbeat dance tunes, are best known for their 2017 song "Best Friend," from their debut album Treehouse. The song made waves after it was featured in a commercial for Apple's iPhone X. Their 2016 song, "Drinkee," was nominated for a 2017 Grammy for best dance recording.





SOFI TUKKER - Drinkee (Official Video) (YouTube/Ultra Music)The pair are heading on a world tour this summer that includes Germany, Spain, Switzerland, Romania and more.TIckets for the show range from NIS 219-329 and will be available on eventer.co.il/sofitukker