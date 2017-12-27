Stars already lining up 2018 shows

They’re no Lorde, but a slew of acts have announced upcoming performances in Israel over the past couple of days alone. They include the former drummer from Nirvana, a mysterious, internationally- acclaimed DJ and a Latin pop superstar. And according to reports, Lenny Kravitz may be on his way as well.



Natalia Oreiro, a Latin Grammy- nominated singer from Uruguay, will be heading to Tel Aviv in March. Oreiro posted excitedly on Twitter about the news on Tuesday, offering a link to tickets for the show on March 20 at Menora Mivtachim arena.





Oreiro, who is also a popular actress in telenovelas, has performed in Israel several times over the past 20 years. Tickets range from NIS 190 to NIS 750 and are available at www.nataliaoreiro.co.il.DJ Marshmello is another famous international act who’ll be heading our way soon, though good luck trying to get a glimpse of him. The famed, acclaimed DJ is best known for always appearing at this shows wearing a large, marshmallow- like mask. Marshmello, who has collaborated with Selena Gomez and Khalid, will be coming to Israel for a Purim party like no other. He’ll be appearing at the Tel Aviv Convention Center on March 1, the evening between Purim and Shushan Purim. Marshmello’s biggest single, “Alone,” has more than 140 million views on YouTube.Tickets for his Tel Aviv show range from NIS 215-305.Chad Channing, one of Nirvana’s former drummers, will also be performing in March in Tel Aviv. The drummer will be in Israel for a March 14 show with the cover band The Nirvana Experience, which performs many of the group’s biggest hits.Channing is the only member of The Nirvana Experience who was in the original band; he was its drummer from 1988 to 1990, and played on its debut album, Bleach. The group will be doing a whirlwind tour, with six stops in Europe in one week alone.Tickets for the show at the Tel Aviv Reading 3 Club are not yet on sale.Plus, according to Israel Hayom’s Eran Suissa, another bigname act could be on his way soon: Lenny Kravitz. In 2012 the multiple Grammy Award-winning singer was supposed to perform in Tel Aviv, but had to cancel it and a slew of other shows in Europe due to a filming commitment elsewhere. Suissa reported Wednesday that Kravitz, whose father is Jewish, is in talks to book a gig in Israel for 2018.