March 13 2018
|
Adar, 26, 5778
|
'Vertigo' heading around the world

Israeli dance company to become first to appear at London's Royal Albert Hall.

By
March 13, 2018
1 minute read.
Vertigo Dance Company performs ‘White Noise 2018’

Vertigo Dance Company performs ‘White Noise 2018’. (photo credit: RUNE ABRO)


The members of the Vertigo dance company are packing their bags for a world tour unlike any other.

The troupe is about to become the first Israeli dance company to appear and perform at London's Royal Albert Hall at the end of May. The concert hall seats more than 5,000 people and has hosted some of the most talked-about cultural events in the past 150 years.

The London show comes as part of a tour that includes stops in New York, Rome and South America.

The company will appear in New York at the JCC in Manhattan on May 22 to perform "Mana," its show created by choreographer Noa Wertheim. The dancers are also slated to lead a workshop for dancers with special needs - and Vertigo's leadership is scheduled to meet with legendary dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov to discuss future partnerships.

The London show will take place on May 24 and feature portions of the performance "White Noise." And in Rome on July 11, Vertigo will perform "One, one and one" and continue to other tour dates around Italy.

In addition to those stops, the dance company has 2018 dates scheduled for Serbia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Russia and South America.


