Danon asks U.N. to help put an end to planned ‘riots’ on Gaza border

LOS ANGELES - Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon urged the United Nations Security Council on Thursday to send a “clear message” to Palestinian leaders that a planned demonstration at the Gaza-Israel border will only “serve to sow violence and instability.”



“The Palestinian leadership had insisted these demonstrations are peaceful, but this past Friday, the world witnessed them turn violent as Hamas and its affiliates exploited women and children as human shields and sent armed terrorists to battle,” Danon wrote in a letter to members of the Security Council.





“The terror organizations’ social media channels are calling for rioters to prepare Molotov cocktails, collect tires for burning, and instigate sniper fire on IDF soldiers,” he continued.“It is imperative that the Security Council send a clear message to the Palestinian leadership insisting that it put an end to these riots that only serve to sow violence and instability,” the ambassador added.Israel is bracing for several weeks of military and diplomatic confrontation that began with last Friday’s march in the Gaza Strip.The protest left 17 Palestinians dead and over 1500 more injured, and demonstrations are expected to continue until May 15, which the Palestinians mark as Nakba Day, the “Catastrophe day."The incident led to a condemnation from the UNSC against Israel following an emergency meeting convened by the executive body, who accused the Jewish state of using disproportionate force in handling the rioters, and called for an independent and transparent inquiry into the clashes at Gaza fence.“The developments in Gaza today are again a painful reminder of the consequences of a missing peace between Israel and Palestine and the need to step up our efforts in support of a peaceful resolution of the conflict,” Tayé-Brook Zerihoun, United Nations Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs, said following the meeting.Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman rejected calls for an independent probe into the killings, striking down the idea that the UN would be allowed to conduct an investigation.“From the standpoint of the Israeli soldiers, they did what had to be done,” Lieberman told Israeli Army Radio on Sunday. “I think that all of our troops deserve praise, and there won’t be any inquiry.”Additionally, Ambassador Danon and Israeli Mission diplomats shared with their colleagues and senior UN officials proof of Hamas' intentions to incite the residents of Gaza and force innocent people in harm’s way.They also expressed Israel’s intentions to act decisively against any attempts to threaten the country’s sovereignty.