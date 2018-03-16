Danon calls to end 'despicable pay to slay' policy after ramming attack

NEW YORK - Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon demanded that the Palestinian Authority put an immediate end to its “despicable pay to slay” policy in the wake of terror attack on Friday that left two Israeli soldiers dead and two others injured.



The Israeli envoy also said it was imperative that the world join him in condemning the attack which occurred in the West Bank settlement of Mevo Dotan after a suspected Palestinian terrorist used a car to ram into a group of IDF soldiers.





"As long as the Palestinian Authority continues to pay hundreds of millions of dollars to terrorists who kill Israelis, we will continue to see such heinous attacks,” said Dannon.He added: “The international community must condemn this hateful act of terror and demand that the Palestinian leadership finally put an end to the despicable practice of ‘pay to slay.’”The attack occurred on the 585 highway near the entrance to the West Bank settlement of Mevo Dotan some 10 kilometers southwest of Jenin.The driver, who fled from the scene, was captured by Israeli security forces shortly after the attack and was lightly injured, he was evacuated to the Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera.The injured soldiers were airlifted to Rabin Medical Center in Petach Tikva suffering from moderate to serious wounds, respectively.The suspected terrorist was identified as 26-year-old Allah Kabhha from the village of Barta'a in the West Bank, Israeli security services stated.Hamas spokesperson Hazam Kasam said that “this attack makes it clear that the intifada is continuing for the Palestinian people.”Hundreds of Palestinians rioted throughout Friday to mark 100 days since US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.