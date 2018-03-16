March 18 2018
|
Nisan, 2, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Danon calls to end 'despicable pay to slay' policy after ramming attack

The Israeli envoy also said it was imperative that the world join him in condemning the attack.

By
March 16, 2018 20:53
1 minute read.
ISraeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon speaks at the UNGA

ISraeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon speaks at the UNGA. (photo credit: Courtesy)

NEW YORK - Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon demanded that the Palestinian Authority put an immediate end to its “despicable pay to slay” policy in the wake of terror attack on Friday that left two Israeli soldiers dead and two others injured. 

The Israeli envoy also said it was imperative that the world join him in condemning the attack which occurred in the West Bank settlement of Mevo Dotan after a suspected Palestinian terrorist used a car to ram into a group of IDF soldiers.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


"As long as the Palestinian Authority continues to pay hundreds of millions of dollars to terrorists who kill Israelis, we will continue to see such heinous attacks,” said Dannon.  

He added: “The international community must condemn this hateful act of terror and demand that the Palestinian leadership finally put an end to the despicable practice of ‘pay to slay.’”

The attack occurred on the 585 highway near the entrance to the West Bank settlement of Mevo Dotan some 10 kilometers southwest of Jenin.

The driver, who fled from the scene, was captured by Israeli security forces shortly after the attack and was lightly injured, he was evacuated to the Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera.

The injured soldiers were airlifted to Rabin Medical Center in Petach Tikva suffering from moderate to serious wounds, respectively. 

The suspected terrorist was identified as  26-year-old Allah Kabhha from the village of Barta'a in the West Bank, Israeli security services stated.   

Hamas spokesperson Hazam Kasam said that “this attack makes it clear that the intifada is continuing for the Palestinian people.”

Hundreds of Palestinians rioted throughout Friday to mark 100 days since US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.



Related Content

March 18, 2018
Holon beats Maccabi Tel Aviv to take sole possession of first place

By ALLON SINAI

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 31
    Beer Sheva
    11 - 28
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 12 - 25
    Jerusalem
    11 - 26
    Haifa
  • 18 - 31
    Elat
    12 - 31
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut