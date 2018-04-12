Danon leads group of U.N. ambassadors to Poland on Holocaust Remembrance Day

NEW YORK - Israeli envoy to the United Nations Danny Danon on Wednesday led a delegation of UN ambassadors on a tour of historic synagogues and institutions of the old Jewish quarter of Krakow, Poland.



Danon’s office said the delegation, which includes ambassadors from Europe, Latin America and Africa, is also scheduled to visit the Auschwitz-Birkenau camps in Poland Thursday and join the March of the Living.





“As we witness an increase in antisemitism around the world, and dangerous attempts to rewrite history, now more than ever we must ensure that the memories of the survivors pass on to the next generation,” Danon said.“By joining us on this meaningful march, these ambassadors are speaking out against antisemitism and sending a message to all those who peddle in hatred,” he added.The March of Living is an annual educational program that brings “individuals from around the world to Poland and Israel to study the history of the Holocaust and to examine the roots of prejudice, intolerance and hatred,” according to March of the Living organizers.The trip takes place each year on Holocaust Remembrance, a national day of commemoration in Israel - on which the six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust are memorialized - and guides participants on the three-kilometer walk from Auschwitz to Birkenau as a tribute to all victims of the 20th century’s most gruesome genocide.The March of the Living has completed 29 marches since its founding and has chaperoned more than 260,000 participants from 52 states and countries to Poland.Holocaust Martyrs' and Heroes' Remembrance Day (Yom Hashoah in Hebrew) begins at sunset on the 27th of the month of Nisan and ends the following evening, in accordance with traditional Jewish custom of marking a day.Places of entertainment are closed and memorial ceremonies are held throughout the country.Jpost.com staff contributed to this report.