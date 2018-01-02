Did Deri try to pull an MK from his wife’s shiva to vote on Shabbat bill?

Shas leader Arye Deri reportedly tried to pressure Likud MK Yehudah Glick to come to the Knesset hours after his wife’s funeral to vote on a bill backed by haredi (ultra-orthodox) parties further limiting commerce on Shabbat, before the vote was postponed late Monday night.



Glick’s spokesman Saadya Gordetzky, said when asked by a Galei Israel Radio host if the Likud MK was asked to vote that “there was pressure. Of course I will not say who and what, but I can confirm this, and I find it very unfortunate.”





Channel 2 reported that Deri asked the rabbi of the town in which Glick lives, Otniel, if there is a way to allow the MK to come to the Knesset to vote.Deri’s and Glick’s spokesmen declined to comment on the report.The death of Glick’s wife, Yaffa, Monday morning became a political issue, as the coalition struggled to get enough votes for Deri’s “minimarkets bill” to pass. The coalition and opposition accused one another of behaving insensitively and inhumanely – the coalition, because it did not want to postpone the vote, and the opposition, because it broke with Knesset custom by which if someone in the coalition had to be absent for unavoidable reasons, someone in the opposition would offset that absence by skipping votes.In the end, Shas and United Torah Judaism decided to postpone the vote.Before that, though, coalition chairman David Amsalem (Likud) struggled for days to whip up enough votes, because Religious Affairs Minister David Azoulay was hospitalized, Yisrael Beytenu’s five lawmakers planned to vote against it, as did Kulanu’s Tali Ploskov, and Likud MK Sharren Haskel said she would skip the vote.The “minimarkets bill” states that any municipalities seeking to pass new local laws permitting commerce on Saturdays would need approval from the Interior Minister, which Deri is unlikely to give. Several municipalities have attempted to rush such laws through before the law passes. The bill would not close anything that is already open on Shabbat legally, but many stores are open seven days a week illegally, and the new law could give ammunition to those seeking to enforce the law.Amsalem attempted to soften the bill, so that gas station convenient stores and shops in Eilat would remain open, but the haredi parties refused.Azoulay hoped to come to the Knesset “to vote for Shabbat’s honor,” as Deri said in a Shas faction meeting, which would have given the coalition a two-vote majority, but when his doctor insisted that he cannot leave the hospital, Shas and UTJ backed down and agreed for the vote to be postponed.A bill could pass with a one-vote majority, but with hundreds of opposition objections to be voted on, it leaves no margin for mistakes.While there does not appear to be a historic precedent for an MK coming to the Knesset while sitting shiva, former Kadima MK Eli Aflalo was brought to the Knesset in an ambulance and wheeled into the plenum to vote for the Gaza disengagement, days after he collapsed and was hospitalized.