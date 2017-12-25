Former police adviser: Netanyahu indictments will be 'earth-shattering'

Former external adviser to the Israel Police Lior Horev said that recommendations on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption cases are expected to be announced in the coming weeks and that their consequences will be like earth-shattering.



Speaking at a conference in Eilat last weekend, Horev said that after the recommendations to indict Netanyahu will be announced, the Knesset will call to hold early elections as soon as next May.





About the recommendations, Horev said that they will bear “a lot of information that we didn't know - and it will cause an earthquake here.”“When they [the recommendations] will be announced, they will have information such as the specific charges and a complete list of the people involved,” he said.“Netanyahu is not running a campaign for his innocence, but a campaign to keep the coalition intact. It is a political campaign, not a legal one - and so far he is succeeding. He is keeping his coalition in one piece despite very complicated investigations.”However, Horev said that he maintains that “Netanyahu has crossed the Rubicon in which he became a burden for the Likud.”In response to his remarks, the Israel Police denied the claims and said that external advisers are not exposed to investigation contents, “especially not to those of which senior police officers are not exposed to.“In these sensitive subjects, the Israel Police is providing information to the public via official statements that are released in accordance with the Attorney-General and the State’s Attorney.“We are asking the public to focus only on official statements… Not once was the police blamed for leaking information by ‘different entities,’ but what they said was completely false.”Horev resigned last month after an ongoing wave of criticism against him.He then claimed that some officials are trying to sabotage and delegitimize the police and its actions.“Unfortunately, they also used my job as an adviser to the police as a means to hassle it,” he said on November 19th.Following a Channel 2 News report in October regarding investigations of the prime minister, Netanyahu wrote on his Facebook page: “Since the political adviser Lior Horev was appointed to be an external police adviser – costing millions in expense to the taxpayer and with no tender – the illegal leaks [from the investigations] became a tsunami, and the decision to avoid making recommendations disappeared.”Before Horev’s resignation, the attorney of the Public Security Ministry issued a report that said Horev breached the terms of his contract because he used his Twitter account to criticize political figures.In response, Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan said: “Tweeting is taking a stance – every adviser that takes part in political activity while being employed by police is harming the people’s trust in the police. This report speaks for itself. It found the Horev breached his contract. I give my full support to the police chief and trust him to work for the best of the police and to the people’s trust of the police.”