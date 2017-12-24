Erdan asks for probe of guillotine sign at protest

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan called for an immediate investigation Sunday of the protester who hoisted a cardboard model of a guillotine at Saturday night’s left-wing anti-corruption demonstration in Tel Aviv.



Protester Amit Brin wrote on his Facebook page that he was a pacifist who did not intend to encourage violence. But Brin was condemned by politicians from across the political spectrum.





Erdan expressed frustration that he did not have it in his own power to initiate an investigation, which he said was a decision that can only be made by the attorney-general or state prosecutor.“Presenting a sign with a guillotine is grave and definitely crosses the threshold of incitement to violence,” Erdan told reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office ahead of Sunday’s cabinet meeting.Former justice minister Tzipi Livni (Zionist Union) also said the guillotine sign should be investigated but expressed hope that more protesters would take to the streets “without guillotines, without incitement, and without violence.”“This is clear incitement that crosses the limits of freedom of expression and protest and I condemn it,” President Reuven Rivlin said in a statement, but added that he was glad that so many Israelis still participate in public protests in an era dominated by social media.The first to condemn the guillotine sign were Education Minister Naftali Bennett (Bayit Yehudi) and a Likud spokesman, who both called it incitement to murder Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and said the Tel Aviv protest had crossed red lines.Protest organizer Eldad Yaniv responded that had he seen the sign, he would have destroyed it. He wrote on Twitter to Bennett that Brin did not taint the entire demonstration just as Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin supporting Bayit Yehudi does not make Bennett a supporter of him.“There were thousands of patriotic Israelis with Israeli flags at the protest,” Yaniv said. [Netanyahu’s associates] have a new hobby that amuses them of looking for idiotic signs at our rallies, and every week there is at least one idiot with an idiotic sign.”Brin and his Facebook profile were swamped with comments by angry people rebuking him for invoking the old historical beheading device, related to the execution of the nobility during the French revolution, and bringing it to Tel Aviv. He responded by writing that he is a pacifist and educates his children by these same values."I did not act under any formal structure or on behalf of anyone other then myself – a citizen who feels intense anger because of the hedonism and bottomless corruption that harm all citizens of this state – such as yourselves," he wrote.Brin claims that he used the French symbol as a "historical reminder for a civic victory over a corrupt regime that betrayed the trust [of the people]."Others advised him to read up on his French history as the French Revolution eventually lead to a regime of terror which gave way to the rise of Napoleon."The guillotine is one of the cruelest execution devices," wrote one commentator. "ISIS style."Writing in irony, one man congratulated Brin for giving the government ‘’the perfect tool with which to batter the protest.’’“100 wise men can’t lift a stone thrown into the well by a fool,” he wrote. “Mazal tov, you are that fool.”