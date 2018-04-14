April 14 2018
|
Nisan, 29, 5778
|
IDF: One soldier killed, 3 injured in tank accident

The injured troops were rushed to hospital and the deceased soldier’s family was notified of the tragedy.

By TAL LEV RAM/MAARIV
April 14, 2018 13:07
An Israeli tank during an exercise near the northern border on February 22, 2018.

An Israeli tank during an exercise near the northern border on February 22, 2018.. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)

One soldier was killed and three others were wounded when their tank rolled down a ravine Saturday night, the IDF spokesperson’s office said in a statement.

The injured troops were rushed to hospital and the deceased soldier's family was notified of the tragedy.

The recent death brought the army’s death toll this year to 72.

Four months ago, a platoon commander and his sergeant were killed when their artillery vehicle overturned in the Golan Heights. Four additional soldiers were wounded and evacuated to the hospital for further treatment.

Following the deaths and the relatively  large number of accidents in recent years, some of them also stemming from an increase in the number of trainings, the chief of staff decided to suspend all training exercises in the ground until September.


