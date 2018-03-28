IDF imposes general closure on West Bank, Gaza for Passover

A week-long closure of the West Bank and Gaza Strip will commence on Thursday, ahead of the Jewish holiday of Passover, the IDF announced on Wednesday.



Following an assessment of the current situation, all crossings to the West Bank and Gaza will be closed to Palestinians beginning Thursday at midnight until Saturday April 7 at midnight with the exception of humanitarian, medical and exceptional cases approved by the IDF’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the territories (COGAT), the IDF said.





or "Day of Catastrophe," which is observed annually to commemorate the events following the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948.

Security forces regularly step up their preparedness prior to the holidays, imposing closures on the West Bank as there is often an uptick in tensions and violence.Israel’s defense establishment is also gearing up for Land Day which commemorates the Israeli government’s expropriation of Arab-owned land in the Galilee on March 30 1976. Six unarmed Arab citizens were killed and hundreds wounded and arrested in the ensuing riots and confrontations with the IDF and police.On Friday, thousands of Palestinians are expected to converge on the Gaza border, setting up tent cities as a form of peaceful protest. The demonstration is set to continue until May 15, when Palestinians mark Nakba Day In preparation for Land Day, the IDF has deployed additional battalions and border police units in order to prevent any mass infiltrations into Israel. Troops, which will be relying on tear gas drones and other riot control and dispersal measures such as “skunk,” have also been given the green light to use live fire as a last resort to stop infiltrations."We are preparing for Land Day and we will not let anyone infiltrate Israel so that our citizens will be able to enjoy a safe Passover seder," IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Ronen Manelis stated, adding that Hamas is to be held responsible for any action coming from the Gaza Strip. “I recommend that they don’t test us.”On Monday, Army chief Gadi Eisenkot warned that the Gaza border area was “highly volatile” and on Tuesday three armed Palestinians infiltrated into Israel, making their way all the way to Kibbutz Ze’elim, some 20 kilometers from the border, before being arrested.Police Commissioner Roni Alsheich said on Tuesday that, while we don’t need to fear Land Day, the police is also prepared for any scenario which could develop.“In the end, the security situation is no more severe before the [Passover] holiday than at the beginning of the holiday [on Friday night]. There is no rise in threats or intentions to carry out a terrorist attack before the holiday,” Alsheich was quoted as saying by Israeli media.Several terror attacks have occurred during the holiday of Passover in the past, including during the Second Intifada when, in 2002, Hamas operative Abd El-Basset Oudeh carried out a suicide bombing at the Park Hotel in Netanya during a Passover seder, killing 29 people and injuring 64 others.