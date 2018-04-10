IDF to discipline soldiers who filmed sniper video

A day after a video showing Israeli soldiers cheering after the shooting of a Palestinian protester in Gaza, which went viral on social media, the IDF released the findings of their initial investigation of the incident. The IDF Spokesperson's statement said the sniper fire was used as a means of last resort after non-lethal crowd dispersal measures failed.



"The video, which was filmed on December 22 near the Kisufim border crossing, shows a small portion of the IDF's handling of a violent protest that included rock hurling and attempts to sabotage the fence," the IDF Spokesperson said.





Jpost's featured videos

The video, which went viral on social media, calls to mind the video of Israeli soldier Elor Azaria shooting a Palestinian assailant in the head after he was incapacitated after an attempted stabbing in Hebron two years ago. After that video surfaced, the army was quick to condemn the killing and launched a murder investigation into the case. Azaria was eventually convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 18 months in prison, but the case and its impact on Israeli society and its backing of soldiers placed in combat situations, continues to reverberate.The video came out at a time when snipers, with orders to shoot to kill, are being used extensively along the Gaza border in order to prevent attempts by Palestinians to breach or sabotage the border fence. For the last two weeks, thousands of Palestinians have been taking part in mass protests calling for their right of return to Israel. Thirty-two Palestinians, several of them with terrorist backgrounds, have been killed since the protests began, while the IDF says it is using legal force to prevent breach of sovereignty and harm to soldiers.Once a full operational investigation of the incident is complete, the IDF's recommendation will be passed on to military prosecution. The soldiers who filmed and unlawfully distributed the videos will be disciplined according to regular procedures, the army said.The statement also said that the cheering and swearing heard from the soldiers does not abide by the IDF's code of conduct or meet the IDF's expectations of its soldiers.Dr. Saeb Erekat, Palestinian diplomat and member of Fatah, released a statement regarding the video, saying, "Such hate and contempt for the life of a Palestinian is a reflection of the cruel mentality of Israel’s military occupation and the drive of its systematic shoot-to-kill policy against the Palestinian civilians."He also called for an ICC investigation into the incident and claimed that it is "the responsibility of the international community to hold Israel accountable, to secure international protection to our people and to put an end to Israel's prolonged occupation of Palestine."Education Minister and Security Cabinet member Naftali Bennett refused Tuesday to condemn the soldiers heard on the video."To sit in Tel Aviv and and criticize combat soldiers is illegitimate, to judge them while they protect our borders is illegitimate," Bennett said. "I support all IDF soldiers."Bennett asked whether Israeli society has "gone crazy," for judging soldiers based on the "quality of their expressions."Other politicians were more hesitant to judge.Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid tweeted on Monday that "I have full faith in the chief of staff and the IDF command that they will investigate the sniper video without hesitation and in line with the rules and values of the IDF. Israel's moral standing is part of its national security and gives it the qualitative advantage over our enemies."And politicians on the left were ready to offer more critical reactions."This recording is an example that proves the rule. The Israeli snipers murdered unarmed Palestinian protesters, taking part in non-violent demonstrations, in cold blood. This is a killing spree commanded by [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, [Defense Minister Avigdor] Liberman and [Chief of General Staff Gadi] Eisenkot," said Joint List chairman Jamal Zahalka. "No wonder the soldiers behave this way when ministers, lawmakers, the media and public opinion are party to the jubilation at the mass killing of Palestinians in Gaza."