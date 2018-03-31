In pictures: Gazans take to the security fence on 'Land Day'

The Friday protests along the Gaza security fence took place during the Palestinian "Land Day" and before the Jewish Seder, which marks the beginning of Passover. Palestinian protesters expressed outrage over the recent US decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, the ongoing blockade of Gaza and the hardships of living in the Hamas-controlled Gaza strip. Israeli security forces warned the people of Gaza to stay away from the border fence, and deployed snipers and drones to thwart a possible attempt by the large crowd to cross into Israel.











Israeli snipers were positioned to prevent protesters from breaching the fence or from terrorists placing improvised explosive devices near it. Snipers had also been used to prevent fire from the Palestinian side into IDF positions. Hamas confirmed on Saturday that 5 of the 16 people killed were members of the Hamas armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades.Israeli-Arab human rights group Adalah criticized Israel's usage of live ammunition during the protests, citing concern that this might be in violation of international norms. IDF spokesperson Avichay Adraee, speaking in Arabic with Reuters reporters, said: ''There are protests and aggressive riots. The Israeli Defense Forces resisted it by using methods that break up protests.''Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas declared Saturday to be a day of national mourning following the deaths of the Palestinian protesters during the protests.