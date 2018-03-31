March 31 2018
|
Nisan, 15, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

In pictures: Gazans take to the security fence on 'Land Day'

The Friday Gazan border fence riots left 16 Palestinians dead and over a thousand wounded, the Jerusalem Post offers you a visual exploration of what took place.

By REUTERS
March 31, 2018 17:02
3 minute read.
In pictures: Gazans take to the security fence on 'Land Day'

A Palestinian runs during clashes with Israeli troops, during a tent city protest along the Israel border with Gaza, demanding the right to return to their homeland, the southern Gaza Strip March 30, 2018.. (photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA / REUTERS)

The Friday protests along the Gaza security fence took place during the Palestinian "Land Day" and before the Jewish Seder, which marks the beginning of Passover. Palestinian protesters expressed outrage over the recent US decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, the ongoing blockade of Gaza and the hardships of living in the Hamas-controlled Gaza strip. Israeli security forces warned the people of Gaza to stay away from the border fence, and deployed snipers and drones to thwart a possible attempt by the large crowd to cross into Israel.

 Palestinian protestors shout during clashes with the IDF / IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA / REUTERS
A Palestinian steps on a poster depicting U.S. President Donald Trump during a tent city protest along the Israel border with Gaza, demanding the right to return to their homeland, in the southern Gaza Strip March 30, 2018 / IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA / REUTERS

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Israeli soldiers listen to a briefing on the Israeli side of the border with the northern Gaza Strip, Israel, March 29, 2018. / AMIR COHEN/REUTERS

Israeli soldiers listen to An Israeli drone drops tear gas grenades during clashes with Palestinians, during a tent city protest along the Israel border with Gaza, demanding the right to return to their homeland, east of Gaza City March 30, 2018. / MOHAMMED SALEM/ REUTERS

Palestinians run from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes, during a tent city protest along the Israel border with Gaza, demanding the right to return to their homeland, east of Gaza City March 30, 2018. / MOHAMMED SALEM/ REUTERS
Jpost's featured videos


Israeli snipers were positioned to prevent protesters from breaching the fence or from terrorists placing improvised explosive devices near it. Snipers had also been used to prevent fire from the Palestinian side into IDF positions. Hamas confirmed on Saturday that 5 of the 16 people killed were members of the Hamas armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades.

Israeli soldiers are seen next to the border fence on the Israeli side of the border with the northern Gaza Strip, Israel, March 30, 2018. / AMIR COHEN/REUTERS


A wounded Palestinian is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops, during a tent city protest along the Israel border with Gaza, demanding the right to return to their homeland, the southern Gaza Strip March 30, 2018 / IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA / REUTERS    
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Hamdan Abu Amshah, who was killed along Israel border with Gaza, during his funeral in Beit Hanoun town, in the northern Gaza Strip March 31, 2018. / SUHAIB SALEM / REUTERS

Mourners hold back a relative of Palestinian Hamdan Abu Amshah, who was killed along Israel border with Gaza, during his funeral in Beit Hanoun town, in the northern Gaza Strip March 31, 2018. / SUHAIB SALEM / REUTERS


Israeli-Arab human rights group Adalah criticized Israel's usage of live ammunition during the protests, citing concern that this might be in violation of international norms. IDF spokesperson Avichay Adraee, speaking in Arabic with Reuters reporters, said: ''There are protests and aggressive riots. The Israeli Defense Forces resisted it by using methods that break up protests.''

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas declared Saturday to be a day of national mourning following the deaths of the  Palestinian protesters during the protests.

A demonstrator holds Palestinian holds during clashes with Israeli troops, during a tent city protest along the Israel border with Gaza, demanding the right to return to their homeland, east of Gaza City March 30, 2018. / MOHAMMED SALEM/ REUTERS

 


Related Content

March 31, 2018
Beduin reconnaissance unit finishes week-long drill in North

By ANNA AHRONHEIM

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 10 - 24
    Beer Sheva
    13 - 21
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 12 - 18
    Jerusalem
    15 - 19
    Haifa
  • 18 - 28
    Elat
    14 - 24
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut