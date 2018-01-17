January 17 2018
Israel-India spike missile deal back on, says Netanyahu

By
January 17, 2018

The lucrative $500 million deal was cancelled a few weeks previous to Netanyahu's visit to India.




Herb Keinon wraps up day 4 of Netanyahu's India trip, January 17, 2018

India will buy Israel's anti-tank spike missiles, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced after spending the day with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

The lucrative $500 million deal was cancelled a few weeks previous to Netanyahu's visit to India and renewal of the deal is considered to be a major strategic achievement.

There were voices inside India's defense establishment who were opposed to purchasing Israeli missiles, preferring instead that India develop its own technology. Those voices were overruled by others in the Indian army keen on acquiring Israel's state of the art missiles.

Netanyahu said the final details and scope of the deal are still in the process of being worked out.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi's western home state of Gujarat rolled out the red carpet for his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, who took part in a grand roadshow in Ahmedabad city.


