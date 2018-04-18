April 18 2018
From mourning to joy: Israel celebrates 70 years of independence

Torches were lit by twelve prominent members of Israeli society, to symbolize the 12 tribes of Israel.

April 18, 2018 22:21
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at Israel's 70th Independence Day event on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem. (photo credit: OREN BEN HAKON/TPS)

Israel’s 70th Independence Day and annual torch lighting ceremony took place at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem Wednesday evening.

As a bereaved father read the Yizkor prayer and the Israeli flag was returned to full mast, Memorial Day segued into Independence Day. This year, 1,500 singers, dancers, speakers and performers took part in the annual event which, was attended by an audience of 6,500.

Torches were lit by twelve prominent members of Israeli society, to symbolize the 12 tribes of Israel.

This year, Culture Minister Miri Regev chose to have the ceremony honor Israel’s culture of innovation. The 12 torches were lit by individuals who exemplify this culture of innovation.

First to light his torch was Avshalom Kor, the well-known linguist and radio personality. Afterwards, Druze spiritual leader Shaykh Mowafaq Tarif was invited to light his torch. He was followed by Professor Marcelle Machlouf, the medical researcher.

The next torch lighters were former IAF pilot and Paralympic athlete Noam Gershoni and Racheli Ganot, a Haredi high-tech trailblazer who advocates for ultra-Orthodox women’s incorporation in the work force.

Then Margalit Zinati from the village of Pke’in lit her torch. The Zinati family has lived in Pke’in since the days of the Second Temple, and Margalit is currently the only Jew remaining in the historic village.

Other torch lighters were Ambassador Ruth Kahanoff, actress Leah Koenig and actor Ze’ev Revach, singer Shlomo Artzi, and Aviezri Frankel.

Netanyahu kindled an Independence Day torch in the name of Israel’s governments throughout its 70-year history.

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu both gave speeches.

In a speech rich with metaphors, Netanyahu spoke of the Menorah as a symbol of the “revival and rebirth” of the Jewish nation.

“In the year 70 the Menorah went out in the Kingdom of Judah,” he said. “But today, in Israel’s 70th year, the menorah is a symbol and its lights are stronger than ever.”


