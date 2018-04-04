April 04 2018
|
Nisan, 19, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Israeli tourists booted from Eilat after brawl with hotel pool lifeguard

The video showed a number of Israeli tourists beating one of the local workers.

By
April 4, 2018 10:26
1 minute read.
eilat

General view of Eilat resorts. (photo credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/HENRIK SENDELBACH)

After investigations by the Israel police, all persons involved in a violent incident at a hotel in Eilat on Tuesday were expelled from the city, the police spokesperson announced on Wednesday morning.

After a video of the incident went viral on social media, the police opened an investigation, although no complaint was filed from either side.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


"We will act to expose violent crimes, to gather evidence and prosecute the perpetrators even if they are not reported. We will act against those who blatantly violate public order," the police commented.

The video showed a number of Israeli tourists beating one of the local workers, who appeared to be a lifeguard, following an argument between the sides. A few minutes later, other hotel employees could be seen arriving at the scene and trying to calm both sides.



All those involved in the incident were subsequently located, detained and interrogated at the local police station.

At the end of the interrogation, everyone involved in the attack on the lifeguard was released under restrictive conditions, including deportation from Eilat.

The investigation material will be forwarded to the Claims Unit for further review.

Maariv contributed to this report.
Jpost's featured videos


Related Content

Israeli horse show jumper Daniel Bluman atop Sancha LS
April 4, 2018
No horsing around for Israel's top show jumper Bluman

By ALLON SINAI

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 13 - 30
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 25
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 15 - 26
    Jerusalem
    14 - 24
    Haifa
  • 20 - 32
    Elat
    15 - 31
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut