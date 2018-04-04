Israeli tourists booted from Eilat after brawl with hotel pool lifeguard

After investigations by the Israel police, all persons involved in a violent incident at a hotel in Eilat on Tuesday were expelled from the city, the police spokesperson announced on Wednesday morning.



After a video of the incident went viral on social media, the police opened an investigation, although no complaint was filed from either side.





Jpost's featured videos

"We will act to expose violent crimes, to gather evidence and prosecute the perpetrators even if they are not reported. We will act against those who blatantly violate public order," the police commented.The video showed a number of Israeli tourists beating one of the local workers, who appeared to be a lifeguard, following an argument between the sides. A few minutes later, other hotel employees could be seen arriving at the scene and trying to calm both sides.All those involved in the incident were subsequently located, detained and interrogated at the local police station.At the end of the interrogation, everyone involved in the attack on the lifeguard was released under restrictive conditions, including deportation from Eilat.The investigation material will be forwarded to the Claims Unit for further review.Maariv contributed to this report.