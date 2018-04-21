April 22 2018
Iyar, 7, 5778
Kibbutz suffers from arson, a thousand tons of fodder reported lost

Security footage from Kibbutz Kissufim showed two figures standing on the roof as the fire began.

April 21, 2018 22:41
Fire (illustrative)

Fire (illustrative). (photo credit: GENE BLEVINS / REUTERS)

Kibbutz Kissufim in the Negev was hit with an arson attack last Friday, which has caused extensive damage, Reshet Beit Radio reported on Saturday evening.

Security footage from the scene showed two figures standing on the roof of the animal feed storage unit as smoke began to rise from the building.

A thousand tons of animal feed is believed to have been burned in the blaze despite the fact that three fire brigade teams worked around the clock to put out the fire.

Zionist Union MK Eitan Broshi blamed the government for its “utter failure” to protect the kibbutz, which is located near the central Gaza Strip, and has suffered agriculture thefts in the past.

It is unclear at this time whether or not the arson was an act of terrorism or agriculture sabotage.


