March 21 2018
|
Nisan, 5, 5778
|
Netanyahu: Israel has consistent policy - prevent enemies from obtaining nuclear weapons

By
March 21, 2018 17:41
1 minute read.
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy conference in Washington, March 2, 2015. (photo credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)

Israel has a consistent policy of preventing its enemies from acquiring nuclear weapons, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday, 12 hours after the military censor allowed the publication of details of Israel's 2007 attack on a nuclear reactor in northeastern Syria.

“The Israeli government, IDF and Mossad prevented Syria from developing nuclear capabilities,” Netanyahu said in a statement. “For this they are deserving of all praise. Israel's policy has been and remains consistent – to prevent our enemies from arming themselves with nuclear weapons.”

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Netanyahu was the head of the opposition at the time of the attack, and was interviewed soon after it happened on what was then Channel 1. When interviewer Haim Yavin said to Netanyahu that he had not yet heard him praise then-prime minister Ehud Olmert for the operation, which was at the time shrouded in mystery, Netanyahu replied, “When the prime minister does things that in my eyes are important for Israel's security, I give my backing. Here too, I was involved in this matter from the very beginning and gave my backing, but it is too early to discuss this issue, and there will be plenty of time to give out all the congratulations...”

Asked if he called Olmert to congratulate him, Netanyahu replied: “yes.”

Netanyahu was taken to task after that interview for discussing the operation - seeming to confirm it - even though Israel had not at the time admitted to it and its details remained under a blackout from the censor. His critics charged he was somehow trying to elbow in and take some of the credit for the action. 


