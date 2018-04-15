April 15 2018
|
Nisan, 30, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Netanyahu: The West should treat Iran the same way it treated Syria

The prime minister on Saturday reiterated Israel's support for Trump's decision to act against Assad's use of chemical weapons.

By
April 15, 2018 13:29
1 minute read.

Netanyahu's remarks at the weekly cabinet meeting on the allied attack on Syria's chemical weapons, April 15, 2018 (GPO)

Netanyahu's remarks at the weekly cabinet meeting on the allied attack on Syria's chemical weapons, April 15, 2018 (GPO)

The same resolve the US, Britain and France showed in standing up to Syrian President Bashar Assad's use of chemical weapons in Syria needs to be shown in preventing terrorist states and organizations from getting nuclear capabilities, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a phone conversation Saturday night with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Netanyahu, who was referring to Iran, spoke about this conversation at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


US President Donald Trump has given the European powers – France, Britain and Germany – until May 12 to fix the Iranian nuclear agreement signed in 2015. If it is not satisfactorily altered, he has warned, he will walk away from the deal.

Netanyahu reiterated that Israel fully supported Trump's decision to act against Assad's use of chemical weapons, and added that Jerusalem welcomed the French and British participation in the mission.

Netanyahu said he told May that “the important international message that was given with the attack was zero tolerance for the use of non-conventional weapons. I added that this policy also needs to be expressed in preventing terrorist states and organizations from obtaining nuclear capabilities.”

The premier said he told May that the leading source of instability in the region is Iran, and that Assad needs to understand that when he lets Iran militarily entrench itself and its proxies in Syria, he is endangering Syria and the entire region.
Jpost's featured videos


Related Content

Yohay Sponder performing in London
April 15, 2018
WATCH: Israeli comedians explain why 'Birthright' is a good name

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 14 - 29
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 23
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 16 - 25
    Jerusalem
    15 - 23
    Haifa
  • 22 - 33
    Elat
    17 - 30
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut