Netanyahu visits Taj Mahal on third day of India trip

By
January 16, 2018 11:35

1 minute read.



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu kicked off the third day of his India trip with a visit to the Taj Mahal, one of the world's most visited tourist destinations, January 16, 2018

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu kicked off the third day of his India trip Tuesday with a visit to the Taj Mahal, one of the world's most visited tourist destinations. Netanyahu flew a half hour from New Delhi to Agra and was greeted with a colorful reception at the airport. His motorcade then drove him directly to the Taj Mahal. Hundreds of people lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the prime minister and posters welcoming him lined the streets.

This evening, Netanyahu will fly back to New Dehli and continue the rest of the visit, which until now has been dominated by meetings with officials and Indian business leaders.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Netanyahu heaped praise on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday for “catapulting” India into the future, and revolutionizing the India-Israel relationship.

Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu at the Taj Mahal (Photo: Avi Ohayon/GPO)

Speaking after their two-hour meeting, Netanyahu said he was “deeply moved” by the honor “shown the people of Israel and the State of Israel” in the welcoming ceremony held in the morning at the presidential residence.

“You are a revolutionary leader in the best sense of the word ‘revolution,’” Netanyahu said, noting that Modi’s visit over the summer was the first by an Indian leader to Israel “in 3,000 years of our own sovereign existence and our history.”


