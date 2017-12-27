December 27 2017
|
Tevet, 9, 5778
|
New Western Wall train station to be named after Trump

By JPOST.COM STAFF
December 27, 2017 10:00

"The Western Wall is the holiest place for the Jewish people, and I decided to call the train station that leads to it after President Trump."

1 minute read.



US President Donald Trump places a note in the Western Wall, 22 May 2017

US President Donald Trump places a note in the stones of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City May 22, 2017.. (photo credit: REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST)

A train station that will be built next to the Western Wall will be named after US President Donald Trump.

The decision was made by Transportation Minister Israel Katz, who said: “The Western Wall is the holiest place for the Jewish people, and I decided to name the train station that leads to it after president Trump – following his historic and brave decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Israel.”

US President Donald Trump delivers remarks recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel at the White House in Washington, US December 6, 2017. (Reuters)

Yediot Aharonot reported on Tuesday that Katz approved the construction plans for the train, that will include a 3 km. tunnel from the Umma (nation) station at the entrance to the city to the Cardo in the Jewish Quarter.

Katz said that he sees the project of extending the length of the railway from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as the most important national project, and ordered officials in the Transportation Ministry to define it as a top priority mission.

The high-speed Tel Aviv-Jerusalem railway has been under construction since 2001 and will complement the existing, slower railway that already operates between the two cities. The project has been marked by numerous setbacks and delays.
In presidential first, Trump prays at Jerusalem's Western Wall (credit: REUTERS)

In May, Trump became the first sitting US president to visit the Western Wall when he visited the site during a tour of several Middle East countries.


