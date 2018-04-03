Palestinian shot dead in clashes with IDF

A member of the Israeli security forces shot dead a Palestinian on Tuesday in clashes in the border region between Israel and the Gaza Strip on the fourth day of a multi-week planned protest there, the official Palestinian Authority news site Wafa reported.



The Palestinian was shot in the stomach in the border region near the al-Bureij refugee camp, the Wafa report said.





In a Facebook post, Ashraf al-Qidra, a spokesman for the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza, identified the deceased Palestinian as 25-year-old Ahmad Arafeh. He did not say if Arafeh was involved in clashes.An IDF spokeswoman said the army could not immediately respond to a request for comment.