April 03 2018
|
Nisan, 18, 5778
|
Palestinian shot dead in clashes with IDF

The Palestinian was shot in the stomach in the border region near the al-Bureij refugee camp, the Wafa report said.

By
April 3, 2018 17:47
A Palestinian throws a rock towards Israeli forces on the Gaza border

A Palestinian throws a rock towards Israeli forces on the Gaza border. (photo credit: REUTERS)

A member of the Israeli security forces shot dead a Palestinian on Tuesday in clashes in the border region between Israel and the Gaza Strip on the fourth day of a multi-week planned protest there, the official Palestinian Authority news site Wafa reported.

In a Facebook post, Ashraf al-Qidra, a spokesman for the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza, identified the deceased Palestinian as 25-year-old Ahmad Arafeh. He did not say if Arafeh was involved in clashes.

An IDF spokeswoman said the army could not immediately respond to a request for comment.
