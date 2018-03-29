Police arrest Lahav 433 officer impostor

Israel Police arrested a 45-year-old man who had pretended to be an official in the Lahav 433 anti-corruption unit, and contacted various figures involved with Case 4000, in which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is embroiled.



The police said that in phone calls with those involved with the case, the suspect provided “false details,” which he presented as information taken from the investigation, while he falsely claimed to hold clear evidence indicating the investigation was not being conducted fairly and proving the innocence of those involve.





Jpost's featured videos

Following the false claims made by the suspect, complaints were submitted to the Justice Ministry’s Police Investigations Department and to the Israel Police.In a statement, the police reiterated that it is conducting the investigations “thoroughly, professionally and in an unturned manner, based on evidence, professional considerations and according to the law. They [the investigations] are all done for one sole purpose – to get to the truth.”The suspect was taken to the Rishon Lezion Magistrate’s Court to extend his remand.Case 4000, which has been dubbed the “Bezeq-Walla affair,” looks into the relations of Netanyahu and the telecommunications company’s controlling shareholder, Shaul Elovitch.Police suspect that Netanyahu used his power to benefit Bezeq in return for favorable coverage in the Walla news website, which is controlled by Elovitch as well.Earlier this week, police carried out a special interrogations day and simultaneously questioned the prime minister, his wife, Sara, his son Yair, as well as Elovitch and his wife, Iris.