March 07 2018
|
Adar, 20, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Bill to legalize cannabis usage passes in first reading in Knesset

Usage of cannabis is currently prohibited by Israeli law.

By
March 7, 2018 18:22
1 minute read.
cannabis weed marijuana medical plant pot joint

cannabis background macro close up. (photo credit: INGIMAGE)

A bill that would legalize the use of cannabis passed unanimously in its first reading in the Knesset on Wednesday.

Currently, the law prohibits the usage of cannabis.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The new bill focuses on public enforcement: those caught with cannabis in public are subject to various fines: on the first offense, 1000 NIS and 2000 NIS for the second offense. Thereafter, only on the fourth offense, individuals may be subject to criminal proceedings.

The bill has been spearheaded by Public Security and Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan, who said Israel wants to "reduce the harms of drug usage regularly but avoid as much as possible the criminal stigmatization of average citizens."

MK Tamar Zandberg (Meretz) said that the passing of the bill marks "another important step on the road to our victory."

She added that the law is "far from perfect, but it is a foot in the door on the way to a policy of full legalization."

Last month, in a preliminary reading in the Knesset, an amendment to allow the export of medical marijuana passed unanimously. The amendment, which falls under the Dangerous Drugs Law - the same law under which the legalization of cannabis is considered - will need to be passed by the Knesset Labor, Welfare and Health Committee before its first reading.

As marijuana is still considered a controlled substance, its exportation presents many challenges, including the need for secured storage at Israeli airports. Should it be fully legalized, it is possible that this necessity would be waived.

Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.


Related Content

Israeli Knesset Member Orly Levy
March 7, 2018
Independent MK announces she is forming new political party

By GIL HOFFMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 16 - 26
    Beer Sheva
    16 - 26
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 16 - 24
    Jerusalem
    14 - 23
    Haifa
  • 23 - 30
    Elat
    15 - 25
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut