Knesset Speaker won’t take part in altered Independence Day festivities

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein doubled down on his threat to pull the legislature from its usual role at the Independence Day torch-lighting ceremony in a letter to all MKs and Knesset workers Thursday.



The letter came in light of an ongoing feud between Edelstein and Culture and Sports Minister Miri Regev, who is presiding over the festivities honoring Israel’s 70th year, and would like to buck tradition and have Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speak at the opening event.





“If the Knesset is not the only presenter of the ceremony, unfortunately the Knesset and its staff cannot take part,” Edelstein wrote.For the past 57 years, the Knesset Speaker has been the highest-ranking official and the speaker at the torch-lighting event on Mount Herzl, marking the transition from somber Remembrance Day ceremonies to celebrating Israel’s independence. The Knesset Guard also marches during the ceremony, and Knesset staff take an active part in the production.“I am not doing this for my honor… but for the honor of the Knesset, so there will not be more disputes in Israel. It is not the intention of the ceremony to belong to one tribe or another in Israeli society. It is so beloved because it shows what is sometimes hidden from us in the day-to-day: Our society is one human fabric, whose great achievements come from our spirit of unity. Therefore, the Knesset where representatives of every man and woman in Israel gather, where all sectors and groups of Israeli society are represented in all its diversity, traditionally leads this special state ceremony with unity and dignity,” Edelstein said.For the first time, Edelstein specifically mentioned Regev as the person who “ wants to make significant changes in the traditional torch-lighting ceremony that takes place on Mount Herzl.”“If this happens, it will be the first time since the establishment of the state when the most national event on the calendar, which many see as holy for Israel, is harmed,” Edelstein added.Edelstein wrote the letter because there were rumors circulating among the Knesset’s staff following media reports, and he wanted to clarify his position.Regev responded that “the torch-lighting ceremony is organized and run by the Government if Israel. The fact that the government respected the Knesset Speaker over the years does not turn the ceremony into a Knesset ceremony.“Unlike what was written, there will not be a significant change, nor will the national character of the ceremony be changed,” Regev stated. “What significant change is Edelstein complaining about in his letter? A speech by the prime minister will make it less official? Every year there’s a video greeting by the prime minister. Apparently the Knesset Speaker is bothered by the prime minister's presence and not his speech.”Regev also said she’s spoken to many citizens in recent days and none of them understand why Edelstein opposes having the prime minister and president at the ceremony.Earlier this week, after Edelstein first made his position known at a production meeting for the event, Regev said, “it’s very unfortunate that the Knesset Speaker is turning the official ceremony into a personal and petty quarrel.“Mount Herzl is not his private inheritance, and with all due respect, this is not a personal ceremony and personal matters need to be off the agenda. The Knesset Guard is not Edelstein’s royal guard. The decision whether to go to the ceremony is the prime minister’s alone,” she stated.After the dispute first arose in November, the Prime Minister’s Office said Netanyahu will not attend the ceremony, because the high security will make it difficult for bereaved families to visit their loved ones’ graves on Mount Herzl in the hours preceding the event.Coalition chairman David Amsalem denied that the controversy is because Netanyahu wants to gain political points."When the prime minister wants to say something to the nation, the entire media stands in line. He doesn’t have to speak at any ceremony; he can have a barbecue at home… He wants to give a speech from an official, state perspective," Amsalem stated.He added that Netanyahu's relations with Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein were not damaged by the dispute.Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid came out in support of Edelstein on Thursday, pinning the problem on Netanyahu, and saying that he is “harming an official state ceremony for political gain or a speech on TV.”“This isn’t his stage; it’s the people of Israel’s stage,” Lapid stated. “The torch-lighting ceremony is a rare moment of Israeli unity, and its power comes from the fact that it is not political and does not belong to any party… I completely support the Knesset Speaker’s stance on the dignity of the Knesset in the face of a wild political attack by the prime minister and those who do his bidding.Zionist Union chairman Avi Gabbay also said he “totally strengthens and supports the insistence of the Knesset Speaker to protect the little bit of statesmanlike behavior we have left here. Independence Day belongs to the Israeli public and not just the ruling party.”In the coalition several MKs from Kulanu voiced support for Edelstein, with the faction chairman MK Roi Folkmann saying: “The Knesset Speaker is a state symbol who is promoting a discourse of unity that is so needed at this time. His attitude should lead the central ceremonies in the Independence celebrations.”