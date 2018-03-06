Opposition leader Herzog meets with Vice President Pence in Washington

Opposition leader Isaaz Herzog (Labor) visited with US Vice President Mike Pence in Washington on Monday, thanking him for his role in moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.



Meeting in Pence's office, Herzog called the decision "historic" and "moral."





Pence did not meet with Herzog during his short visit to Israel in January. He also did not meet with Zionist Union leader Avi Gabbay, who is currently in Washington for the AIPAC Policy Conference, although he did not invite Gabbay for a meeting at his office either.Herzog's associates said the invitation was personal to him.The snub was seen as more bad news for Gabbay, whose Zionist Union fell to 12 seats in a Channel 10 poll broadcast Sunday - half as much as the party won in 2015 under Herzog.Herzog thanked Pence for trying to encourage the Palestinians to return to the negotiating table and restart the peace process."Just as president Trump kept his promise to move the embassy, we trust he will present a diplomatic plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as soon as possible," Herzog said. "Israel will soon celebrate its 70th birthday, and resolving the conflict could guarantee Israel another 70 year of Independence and bring about historic justice for both peoples."Herzog and Pence also spoke about Iran, Syria, and Lebanon. Herzog said having an Iranian presence on Israel's border in Syria was unacceptable.Pence also met Monday with Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat, who also expressed gratitude for the upcoming embassy move in May and the American recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. US ambassador to Israel David Friedman and Middle East negotiator Jason Greenblatt also participated in the meeting with Barkat.